Bobcats rolls past Estill County, 74-47

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County scored early and often on Saturday against Estill County.

Cameron Burnett scored a game-high 20 points and Dawson Woolum fired in 16 points as the Bobcats whipped the visiting Engineers 74-47.

Bell High also got seven points each from Dalton Stepp, Hayden Callebs, and Chanse Belcher. Noah Brock and Ethan Buell each scored five points. Elijah Hampton collected three points while Blake Burnett and Cayden Huff added two apiece.

Freshman guard Casey Chaney and senior forward Will Isfort led Estill County with eight points each. Rylan Brown followed with seven. Kenny Rose, Peyton Riddell, and Jax Niece each scored five.

Woolum poured in nine first-quarter points and Cameron Burnett scored eight as the Bobcats raced to a 23-6 advantage after one quarter.

The advantage grew to 46-18 at halftime behind nine points from Cameron Burnett and five by Belcher.

Woolum tossed in five points in the third period as Bell County took a 62-27 cushion into the final quarter.

The Bell County reserves played all the fourth period. Ethan Buell scored five points. Noah Brock nailed a three-pointer while Belcher and Cayden Huff added two points apiece.

The Bobcats were 15 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Engineers got 22 of its points from the free-throw line.

Bell County (14-3) was scheduled to host Harlan on Tuesday in the second game of a girls/boys 52nd District doubleheader.

The Bobcats will host its Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase this weekend. Bell High plays Leslie County on Friday and Garrard County on Saturday.

Estill County (7-9) travels to Southwestern (3-17) on Tuesday and Jackson County on Saturday. The Engineers will entertain Powell County on Monday.

— — — — —

Bell County claimed a 36-30 win over the Engineers in the junior varsity game.

Daniel Ekene tossed in 13 points for the winning Bobcats.

Hampton scored seven and Brock added six. Buell and Blake Burnett each tallied four points. Cooper Miracle contributed two.

Niece paced the Engineers with 11 points. Levi Beckler and Parker Maybrier scored eight apiece. Ryan Brown added three points.