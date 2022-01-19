Reunited: Mike Stoops joins brother’s coaching staff at Kentucky

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has announced that his brother, Mike, will be the Wildcats’ inside linebackers coach. – Photo by Jeff Moreland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops kept it in the family for his latest coaching hire at Kentucky.

Mike Stoops, Mark’s brother, was hired as inside linebackers coach Tuesday. Mike Stoops replaces Jon Sumrall, who took over as head coach at Troy.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to coach with Mike again,” Mark Stoops said. “Mike was instrumental in my early development as a coach, as I learned a lot from him at Arizona. He has a wealth of experience as a head coach, coordinator, and position coach. I look forward to having him contribute to the staff at Kentucky.”

Mark and Mike Stoops worked together at Arizona from 2004-09, where Mark Stoops served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Mike Stoops spent last season as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as analyst at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Mike Stoops is excited to be reunited with his brother in Lexington.

“Mark, his staff, and these players have accomplished a great deal, while competing in the Southeastern Conference, to put the Kentucky football program on the map. I’m looking forward to working with Coach (Brad) White on defense and contributing to the development and success of our players and team.”

Mike Stoops was assistant head coach at Oklahoma from 2012-18 and served two stints with the Sooners. He also has coached at Kansas State and was a graduate assistant at Iowa from 1988-91.

Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.