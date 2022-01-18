Robert Cornett, 82

Robert Cornett was born on June 4, 1939, in Hazard, Ky to the late Elijah Cornett Sr. and Donnie Mae Cornett. On the morning of January 16, 2022, Robert Cornett passed away peacefully of natural causes. Robert was comforted by his wife of 24 years, Deborah Cornett at his time of passing at Bluegrass Hospice at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was visited regularly by his children, grandchildren, and family members at Bluegrass Hospice.

Robert Cornett was a Member, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Associate Pastor of Thankful Baptist under the late Pastor John H. Clark. Robert received his ministry certificate of license on October 21, 2001, by Pastor John H Clark, Thankful Baptist Church. His Ordination was on December 19, 2004, at Bethel Baptist Church. Robert Cornett pastored Bethel Baptist Church for 9 years. He retired from TruSeal.

Robert Cornett was preceded in death by one son, Barry Cornett; brothers, Edmond Cornett and Elijah Cornett, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Wright and Betty Cornett; granddaughters, Taleia Johnson, Melissa Cornett, and Jasmine Caven; and great-grandson, Avery Bryant Clark.

Robert Cornett is survived by his children by the late Eva Mae Cornett; four daughters, Sandra (Ronnie) Johnson of Middlesboro, Sherri Cornett of Georgetown, Alice Cornett of Lexington, Rhonda Cornett of Washington State; three sons, Robert Cornett Jr of Versailles, James Cornett (Crystal) of Middlesboro, Timothy (Tausha) Cornett of Indianapolis and also Herman Brown of Middlesboro; one brother, Vincent (Gwendolyn) Cornett; 15 grandchildren, Robin, Evette, Rateisha, Ashley, Yvonne, Jamie, Marcus, Amber, Paige, Ronnie Jr, Kaysie, Robbie, Taye, Evan and Aileeyah; 27 great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephew, Mary Cornett, Teresa Brown, Donnie Wayne Cornett; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Clark officiating. Music will be provided by Vincent Cornett, Rhonda Ann White, and Brian Clark. Interment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY. Pallbearers will be Michael Howard, Taye Cornett, Brian Clark, LeRon Collier, Ronnie Johnson Jr, Taft Kennedy, Bryson Howard, and Brian Jones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Cornett Family.