Middlesboro Police net largest narcotic seizure in department’s history

On Sunday, Jan. 16 the Middlesboro Police Department executed a search warrant at 128 North 10th Street. This search warrant was developed from a lengthy drug investigation organized by narcotics investigator Rylan Collins.

Due to this search warrant, Collins and his team seized methamphetamine, a large sum of money, marijuana, THC edibles, a digital scale, distribution bags, syringes, rolling papers, two cellphones, and three vehicles. According to the release, the amount of methamphetamine seized during this warrant made this the largest narcotics seizure in the Middlesboro Police Department’s history.

Jimmy Lee Rodgers and Tamara Christy Brock, both of Middlesboro, were charged in the investigation. Rodgers and Brock were charged with trafficking controlled substance – first degree methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces and drug paraphernalia.

Lt. Hurd, Sgt. J. Johnson, K9 Officer Capps, Patrolman Marcum, Justice and Torstrick assisted with execution of the search warrant. MPD encourages you to report any illegal activities by calling (606)-248-3636. All information given will remain confidential.