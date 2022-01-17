Bell girls fall to LCA in 2A Tournament; Lady Cats down Hopkins Central in quarterfinals

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Sophomore guard Nadine Johnson fired in 21 points and sophomore forward Gracie Jo Wilder scored 17 as Bell County claimed a 78-51 over Hopkins Central in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Kentucky 2A Championship in Owensboro.

Mataya Ausmus and Lauren McGeorge tossed in 10 apiece for the Lady Cats. Ashtyn Meyers followed with nine points. Haylee Mills added four. Kamdyn Hoskins nailed a 3-pointer fort three points while Nevaeh Kerns and Hallee Jones finished with two each.

“Very proud of our team’s effort!” said Bell County coach David Teague. “I thought we battled and played hard, it was a great experience for our team! We got a good win against Hopkins County where we was able to set a few records for the tourney — including most points scored in a game, most field goals in a game and most assists from an individual player as Nadine had 9.”

Emile Jones, a junior guard, led Hopkins Central (10-3) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Mercy Sutton scored 11 and Briana Fritz added 10.

Sutton scored five points as the Lady Storm took a 12-11 edge after one period.

Wilder tossed in seven while Johnson and McGeorge scored six each as Bell County led 36-31 at the break.

Wilder fired in eight points in the third quarter as the Lady Bobcats put the game out of reach, leading 61-37 after the third quarter. Meyers and Johnson had six apiece in the period.

Johnson scored five more points in the fourth period as Bell outscored the Lady Storm 17-14 in the final quarter.

Bell County (11-6) was slated to play host to Harlan in a girls/boys doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lady Cats will travel to Middlesboro on Friday for another district doubleheader. Bell High plays host to Somerset on Saturday.

Hopkins Central was scheduled to host Caldwell County on Monday.

— — — — —

Bell County advanced to the semifinals to play Louisville Christian Academy on Saturday.

The Lady Centurions defeated Bell 72-39.

Senior guard Jaya McClure poured in 19 points to lead LCA. Ella Daniels and Bailee Duck tossed in 10 apiece.

Louisville Christian jumped out to a 16-7 advantage after one period. McClure had five points in the quarter.

The lead grew to 37-14 at halftime. Daniels contributed seven points in the period while Abigail Embry scored five.

The Lady Cats fought back in the third quarter, but trailed 55-29. Wilder and Mataya Ausmus each had five points.

The Lady Centurions outscored Bell County 17-8 in the final quarter.

“We battled till the end, they have a great team,” said Teague. “Hopefully the tournament will help us moving forward. We played good competition and I believe we learned from it!”

— — — — —

Louisville Christian Academy went on to win the 2022 Kentucky 2A Championship on Sunday, defeating Rowan County 62-54.

The Lady Centurions defeated Hart County 63-31 in the quarterfinals.

McClure averages 15 points per game while Mariah Knight averages 12 points and nine rebounds per game.