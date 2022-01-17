Bell County edges Redhounds in regional battle

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

CORBIN — The Bell County Bobcats have now won seven road games this season, maybe none bigger than Friday’s 58-55 victory over Corbin.

The two teams have met 30 times since the 2000 season with the Redhounds winning 20 of those games.

Winners of four of their last five games, the Bobcats trailed 49-47 with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Dalton Stepp at the 2:27 mark, gave Bell County the lead for good. The Bobcats took a three-point advantage on three different occasions in the final two minutes.

Corbin would get as close as one with 15 seconds to play.

Dawson Woolum hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds on the lock as Bell High secured the win.

Senior forward Cameron Burnett led Bell County with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds while Stepp scored 15. Woolum added 11 points. Hayden Callebs tossed in four while Chanse Belcher had two points. Cole Hoskins contributed one point.

“The better team won the game tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “They dictated tempo the majority of the game, made plays on both ends when needed, and then stepped up and made foul shots late.”

Junior guard Hayden Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 24 points. Brody Wells tallied eight points while Eli Pietrowski and Trey Worley each scored seven. Zander Curry posted five points and seven rebounds. Carter Stewart and Cade Elam added two apiece.

After winning nine consecutive games, Corbin has dropped two straight games to 13th Region opponents.

The Redhounds took a 15-12 lead after eight minutes of play and went into the locker room leading 26-24.

Corbin held a 40-39 edge after three quarters.

The Bobcats hit nine of 13 free throws in the final period. Woolum scored nine points in the last quarter.

Bell outrebounded the Hounds 27-24. The Bobcats were 22 of 48 from the field for 46 percent while Corbin shot 47 percent on 21 of 45.

Bell County (12-3) was scheduled to play host to Harlan on Tuesday. The Bobcats will visit J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) today, Middlesboro on Friday before hosting Estill County on Saturday.

Corbin (11-4) entertained South Laurel on Tuesday, The Redhounds will visit Knox Central on Friday, Williamsburg on Tuesday before hosting Harlan County on Jan. 27.

“No rest for our squad,” said Pietrowski. “Look at our schedule and you can see we are facing off against some of the top teams in our region night in and night out.”

— — — — —

The Redhounds claimed a 46-31 win in the junior varsity game.

Tyson Young led Corbin with 13 points. Conner Middleton followed with 12. Hayden Webb added eight.

Blake Burnett paced the Bobcats with 16 points. Noah Brock scored eight and Elijah Hampton added four. Austin Goodin tallied three points. Burnett scored 27 against JFWA

Cameron Burnett poured in 27 points as Bell County rolled to a 69-40 victory over homestanding J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Thursday.

Cole Hoskins and Dalton Stepp scored 12 points apiece for the Bobcats. Noah Brock followed with five. Chanse Belcher, Blake Burnett and Austin Goodin each added three. Hayden Callebs and Conner McGeorge tossed in two each.

Ryan Saylor led the Knights with eight points. Adam Turley and Jacob Yeary contributed seven each. Samuel Rhodes scored six. Ben Hamilton added five and Aiden Troutman had three. Blake Stoner tossed in two points.

Bell County jumped out to a 14-5 advantage after one quarter. Cameron Burnett scored six in the period.

The Bobcat advantage swelled to 29-14 at halftime as Burnett had three jumpers and Hoskins added five points.

Bell County took a 45-29 cushion into the final period.

— — — — —

Ethan Buell scored 11 points as Bell County won 50-34 in junior varsity action over the Knights.

Noah Brock contributed nine points while Cayden Huff and Cooper Miracle each added eight for the Bobcats. Blake Burnett and Elijah Hampton scored six apiece. Goodin scored two.

Jacob Christopher paced J. Frank White Academy with 11 points. Troutman scored eight. Weston Ball added five points. Hamilton followed three while Cameron Muncy and Cutchin Wynn tossed in two apiece.