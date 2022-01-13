Man dies when tree falls on vehicle

A Virginia man died when a tree fell on the pickup truck he was driving.

Todd Collet, 32, of Ewing, Virginia, was in a vehicle that reportedly belonged to Nally and Hamilton Coal Company Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sgt. Frank Foster was called to the Colmar mine site around 3 p.m. Tuesday where he found a fallen tree on top of a green pickup truck with significant damage.

Middlesboro EMS arrived on the scene and began working on Collet, who was flown to Middlesboro ARH according to the press release. He was pronounced dead upon arrival. The passenger of the vehicle was flown from the scene due to injuries. His condition was unknown as of press time.

Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Sgt. Adam Southern, Deputy Derrick Widener, and Chaplain Rick Dorton were also assisting on the scene.

Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MHSA) are investigating this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.