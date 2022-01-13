Kay Jewelers closing local store

Kay Jewelers inside of Middlesboro Mall will be closing its doors on Jan. 19.

Employees of the store found out they were closing on Jan. 4.

Zach Smith, a manager at the store, said, “We didn’t get an explanation, we just got an email saying the store would be closing.”

Kay Jewelers has stores located in Somerset, Richmond, and Lexington; as well as Morristown, Knoxville, and the Turkey Creek area in Tennessee that remain open, and each location can provide the same services as the Middlesboro store.

“We can’t send out any more repairs, but we can still do cleanings and inspections,” Smith said.

The store remains open for customers who are picking up repairs or waiting on their repairs to return.

The Middlesboro location will be available to do cleanings and inspections until the end of the day on Jan. 19.