Middlesboro ARH welcomes first baby of the new year

The first baby of 2022 at Middlesboro ARH arrived on Jan. 4 at 5:15 a.m.

Jesse and Danielle Bledsoe welcomed their baby boy, Elijah. He was born at 5:15 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 11.2 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

Danielle Bledsoe said she was originally scheduled to have a Cesarean section later this month, but their baby boy couldn’t wait any longer.

Baby Elijah, weighing 5 pounds, 11.2 ounces, decided he was ready to say hello to the world.

“It was very unexpected, he came a couple of weeks early,” she said.

In the midst of a pandemic, healthcare professionals handle multiple tasks. When asked what it was like to have a baby during the pandemic, Danielle Bledsoe said, “It wasn’t as scary as you would think. They were very professional. We felt safe.”

As of Jan. 7, Middlesboro ARH has delivered five babies in 2022.

“We didn’t find out he was the first until days later,” said Danielle Bledsoe.