Elks Lodge donates to Red Bird Mission

Thanks to a grant from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks National Foundation, Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 was recently able to contribute $250 to the Red Bird Mission, a non-profit faith-based organization located in the Beverly and Queendale communities in the extreme northeast and southeast corners of Bell and Clay counties respectively. Red Bird Mission, since its founding in 1921, has been providing ministries for individuals and families in this isolated, rural, distressed area and the needs remain critical. Chronic poverty, lack of jobs, poor housing and rugged mountainous terrain provide obstacles to a fuller life for its residents. Red Bird Mission and Clinic strive to meet their needs through ministry in five areas: Education, Health and Wellness, Community Outreach, Economic Opportunity, and Housing Improvement.

The Education ministry is carried out through a fully accredited pre-K – 12 school, providing the opportunity for children and youth to get a quality education in a loving Christian environment empowering them with tools for spiritual growth, lifelong learning, and service leadership. Health care and wellness are provided through community health services and a dental clinic. A wide variety of other services are provided which include, but not limited to, home repair, food pantries and a community store with low-cost clothing and household items.

Support for the Mission comes primarily from churches and individuals across the nation. Over the years the Mission has enjoyed wide support from United Methodist Churches and Women groups, as well as from other denominations. However, in the last couple of pandemic years they’ve seen a decline in financial support which makes it difficult to address the increasing level of need within the service area.

For any individual or group wishing to help the Mission with its work the address in 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, Ky. 40913, or for more information their number is 606-598-3155, or visit their website at rbmission.org.