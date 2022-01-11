Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline; See list of local candidates who have filed thus far

Candidates running for political offices in Kentucky will have a couple more weeks to file their paperwork.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 172 on Jan. 6. The bill moves the deadline for candidates wishing to file for political office from Jan. 7 to Jan. 25.

Candidates include those running for congress, state legislature, and local government seats. The bill extends the filing deadline for the 2022 primary only. Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel said, “Those who wish to file that haven’t yet and are qualified, have until Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.” She also said this deadline does not affect those who have already filed.

The extension of the deadline is due to the redistricting process that is happening this year. The redistricting process for each state happens every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution. Each state has to redraw its legislative and congressional maps. The proposed redistricting maps were released earlier this week, meaning that some candidates wouldn’t know what seat they are running for following the previous deadline.

The new deadline will allow candidates to know the boundaries for the districts they represent. New maps have not yet been signed into law yet.

2022 Bell County Political Candidates

Commonwealth Attorney

Republican

Lisa L. Fugate

Mike Taylor

Coroner

Republican

Jay Steele

County Attorney

Republican

Chris Douglas

County Clerk

Republican

Debbie Turner Gambrel

Lisa “Water girl” Senters

Jennifer E. Barnett

County Judge-Executive

Republican

Al “Albey” Brock

Jeromy Killion

Jailer

Republican

Gary A. Ferguson

Robin Venable

Property Valuation Administrator

Republican

Michelle Bailey

Ben Barnett

Sheriff

Republican

Mitchell “Mitch” Williams

Car Frith

Jeremiah Dean Johnson

Pineville Mayor

Scott Madon

Pineville City Council

Patricia Bingham

Scott Jeffrey

Ben Madon

Bobby Valentine Jr.

Bo Bush

Alicia Slusher

Middlesboro Mayor

Rick Nelson

Boone L. Bowling

Patsy Sullivan

Middlesboro City Council

Tommy Joe Mike

Jade Robertson

Chase Allen

Glynna Brown

Judy Meredith Grandey

Brad Cawood

Scotty Branham

Terry Poore

Magistrate District 1

Republican

Eddie Saylor

Chris Webb

James “Peewee”

Barnett

Payton Miller

Magistrate District 2

Republican

Jeremy Collett

Donny Lefevers

John Smith

Brenda Brock

Lee Brock

Democrat

Huber Dozier Jr.

Magistrate District 3

Republican

Lonnie “Junior” Maiden

Magistrate District 4

Republican

Glenn Webb Jr.

Magistrate District 5

Republican

Joe Hammontree

Terry Bailey

Ronnie L. Fuson

Constable District 1

Republican

Glenn Robert Hobbs

Mark Woolum

Jody Daniel Risner

Jess Brock

Constable District 2

Republican

Larry “Fish” Mills

Dustin Lee Layne

Keith Allen Cox

Democrat

Jimmy Stewart

Constable District 3

Republican

David S. Hendrickson

Donnie Sparks

George “Bo” Silcox

Constable District 4

Republican

Kevin M. Gordon

Constable District 5

Republican

Harold Dean Miracle Jr.

No candidates have followed for the following offices as of this publication:

• Bell County School Board District 1

• Bell County School Board District 2

• Middlesboro School Board

• Soil & Water

Click here to download the up-to-date list of local candidates