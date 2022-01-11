Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline; See list of local candidates who have filed thus far

Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Elizabeth Manning

Candidates running for political offices in Kentucky will have a couple more weeks to file their paperwork.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 172 on Jan. 6. The bill moves the deadline for candidates wishing to file for political office from Jan. 7 to Jan. 25.

Candidates include those running for congress, state legislature, and local government seats. The bill extends the filing deadline for the 2022 primary only. Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel said, “Those who wish to file that haven’t yet and are qualified, have until Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.” She also said this deadline does not affect those who have already filed.

The extension of the deadline is due to the redistricting process that is happening this year. The redistricting process for each state happens every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution. Each state has to redraw its legislative and congressional maps. The proposed redistricting maps were released earlier this week, meaning that some candidates wouldn’t know what seat they are running for following the previous deadline.

The new deadline will allow candidates to know the boundaries for the districts they represent. New maps have not yet been signed into law yet.

2022 Bell County  Political Candidates
Commonwealth Attorney
Republican
Lisa L. Fugate
Mike Taylor

Coroner
Republican
Jay Steele

County Attorney
Republican
Chris Douglas

County Clerk
Republican
Debbie Turner Gambrel
Lisa “Water girl” Senters
Jennifer E. Barnett

County Judge-Executive
Republican
Al “Albey” Brock
Jeromy Killion

Jailer
Republican
Gary A. Ferguson
Robin Venable

Property Valuation Administrator
Republican
Michelle Bailey
Ben Barnett

Sheriff
Republican
Mitchell “Mitch” Williams
Car Frith
Jeremiah Dean Johnson

Pineville Mayor
Scott Madon

Pineville City Council
Patricia Bingham
Scott Jeffrey
Ben Madon
Bobby Valentine Jr.
Bo Bush
Alicia Slusher

Middlesboro Mayor
Rick Nelson
Boone L. Bowling
Patsy Sullivan

Middlesboro City Council
Tommy Joe Mike
Jade Robertson
Chase Allen
Glynna Brown
Judy Meredith Grandey
Brad Cawood
Scotty Branham
Terry Poore

Magistrate District 1
Republican
Eddie Saylor
Chris Webb
James “Peewee”
Barnett
Payton Miller

Magistrate District 2
Republican
Jeremy Collett
Donny Lefevers
John Smith
Brenda Brock
Lee Brock

Democrat
Huber Dozier Jr.

Magistrate District 3
Republican
Lonnie “Junior” Maiden

Magistrate District 4
Republican
Glenn Webb Jr.

Magistrate District 5
Republican
Joe Hammontree
Terry Bailey
Ronnie L. Fuson

Constable District 1
Republican
Glenn Robert Hobbs
Mark Woolum
Jody Daniel Risner
Jess Brock

Constable District 2
Republican
Larry “Fish” Mills
Dustin Lee Layne
Keith Allen Cox

Democrat
Jimmy Stewart

Constable District 3
Republican
David S. Hendrickson
Donnie Sparks
George “Bo” Silcox

Constable District 4
Republican
Kevin M. Gordon

Constable District 5
Republican
Harold Dean Miracle Jr.

No candidates have followed for the following offices as of this publication:
• Bell County School Board District 1
• Bell County School Board District 2
• Middlesboro School Board
• Soil & Water

Click here to download the up-to-date list of local candidates

More News Main

Middlesboro ARH welcomes first baby of the new year

Elks Lodge donates to Red Bird Mission

Manning joins staff of Middlesboro News

Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline for primary election

Print Article
  • newsletter signup