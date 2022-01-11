Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline; See list of local candidates who have filed thus far
Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Candidates running for political offices in Kentucky will have a couple more weeks to file their paperwork.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 172 on Jan. 6. The bill moves the deadline for candidates wishing to file for political office from Jan. 7 to Jan. 25.
Candidates include those running for congress, state legislature, and local government seats. The bill extends the filing deadline for the 2022 primary only. Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel said, “Those who wish to file that haven’t yet and are qualified, have until Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.” She also said this deadline does not affect those who have already filed.
The extension of the deadline is due to the redistricting process that is happening this year. The redistricting process for each state happens every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution. Each state has to redraw its legislative and congressional maps. The proposed redistricting maps were released earlier this week, meaning that some candidates wouldn’t know what seat they are running for following the previous deadline.
The new deadline will allow candidates to know the boundaries for the districts they represent. New maps have not yet been signed into law yet.
2022 Bell County Political Candidates
Commonwealth Attorney
Republican
Lisa L. Fugate
Mike Taylor
Coroner
Republican
Jay Steele
County Attorney
Republican
Chris Douglas
County Clerk
Republican
Debbie Turner Gambrel
Lisa “Water girl” Senters
Jennifer E. Barnett
County Judge-Executive
Republican
Al “Albey” Brock
Jeromy Killion
Jailer
Republican
Gary A. Ferguson
Robin Venable
Property Valuation Administrator
Republican
Michelle Bailey
Ben Barnett
Sheriff
Republican
Mitchell “Mitch” Williams
Car Frith
Jeremiah Dean Johnson
Pineville Mayor
Scott Madon
Pineville City Council
Patricia Bingham
Scott Jeffrey
Ben Madon
Bobby Valentine Jr.
Bo Bush
Alicia Slusher
Middlesboro Mayor
Rick Nelson
Boone L. Bowling
Patsy Sullivan
Middlesboro City Council
Tommy Joe Mike
Jade Robertson
Chase Allen
Glynna Brown
Judy Meredith Grandey
Brad Cawood
Scotty Branham
Terry Poore
Magistrate District 1
Republican
Eddie Saylor
Chris Webb
James “Peewee”
Barnett
Payton Miller
Magistrate District 2
Republican
Jeremy Collett
Donny Lefevers
John Smith
Brenda Brock
Lee Brock
Democrat
Huber Dozier Jr.
Magistrate District 3
Republican
Lonnie “Junior” Maiden
Magistrate District 4
Republican
Glenn Webb Jr.
Magistrate District 5
Republican
Joe Hammontree
Terry Bailey
Ronnie L. Fuson
Constable District 1
Republican
Glenn Robert Hobbs
Mark Woolum
Jody Daniel Risner
Jess Brock
Constable District 2
Republican
Larry “Fish” Mills
Dustin Lee Layne
Keith Allen Cox
Democrat
Jimmy Stewart
Constable District 3
Republican
David S. Hendrickson
Donnie Sparks
George “Bo” Silcox
Constable District 4
Republican
Kevin M. Gordon
Constable District 5
Republican
Harold Dean Miracle Jr.
No candidates have followed for the following offices as of this publication:
• Bell County School Board District 1
• Bell County School Board District 2
• Middlesboro School Board
• Soil & Water
Click here to download the up-to-date list of local candidates