Manning joins staff of Middlesboro News

Published 11:56 am Sunday, January 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Elizabeth Manning

The Middlesboro News welcomes its newest reporter, Elizabeth Manning.

Raised in Tazewell, Tennessee, Manning has visited Middlesboro her whole life. She has a bachelors degree in Media Communication from Lincoln Memorial University.

Manning is a former employee of WVLT Channel 8 out of Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Living in Tazewell with a commute to Knoxville five days a week just wasn’t worth it. I needed to work closer to home,” Manning said. She said the open reporter position at the newspaper was a sign that it was time to her to be closer to home.

“It feels good to be working for a small-town newspaper, it’s definitely a lot calmer than a city like Knoxville,” said Manning. “I am very excited and a little nervous to be starting at Middlesboro News, but I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity.”

Middlesboro News Regional Editor Jeff Moreland said Manning will be a good fit for the community.

“We are excited to have Elizabeth join our staff. She’s very familiar with the area, and her education from LMU make her a perfect fit for our paper. I know she will serve our readers and the community well and provide them with valuable information and entertaining feature stories,” Moreland said.

More News Main

Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline for primary election

Weather causing delivery delays in paper’s print edition

STATE OF THE COMMONWEALTH
Beshear says Kentucky and Kentuckians are strong

Middlesboro in area expecting heavy snowfall

Print Article
  • newsletter signup