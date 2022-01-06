Weather causing delivery delays in paper’s print edition

Published 8:04 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Jeff Moreland

Due to the severe weather we are experiencing, some of our employees, including those who operate our press and other aspects of the production of our newspaper, are unable to safely make it in to work this evening.

The weekend edition of our newspaper will be slightly delayed in reaching the post office, and therefore it may be late arriving in your mailbox and on the newsstands.

We apologize for this inconvenience.

