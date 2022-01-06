Middlesboro in area expecting heavy snowfall

Snow is headed to Middlesboro.

According to the national weather service, a winter storm warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan 6. Portions of east-central and south-central Kentucky are expected to accumulate four to six inches of snow. Travel conditions may become hazardous as the day continues.

The City of Middlesboro Kentucky Facebook page posted some suggestions to help be prepared. They include: Make sure cell phones are fully charged, stock up on food, water, and make sure all medical needs are refilled. Having extra blankets and flashlights is helpful in case of power outages. Fill gas tanks up is also a good idea, vehicles can be a source of power and heat in times of power outages.

Snow trucks will be out salting roads and pushing snow off of roads.

Please contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for information on road conditions.