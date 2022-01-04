Pineville downs Trimble in Don Franklin Classic

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

The Pineville Lady Lions claimed a 70-53 win over Trimble County during the Don Franklin Classic in Cumberland County over the Christmas break.

Junior guard Abigale Jackson fired in 30 points to lead the Lady Lions. Rachel Howard, an eighth-grade forward, scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Ava Arnett contributed 14 points and added seven boards.

The Lady Lions also got six points from Aylssa Howard while Malley Smith and Kamryn Biliter each had two points.

Pineville shot 52 percent from the field (29 of 56), hitting seven 3-pointers.

Trimble County fell to 1-13 on the season.

The Lady Lions dropped a 43-37 decision to Glasgow to open the tournament.

Arnett and Jackson led Pineville with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Smith scored nine. Baileigh Bargo-Vaughn added three points. Aylssa Howard and Rachel Howard each had two points.

Mia Cassidy led Glasgow (6-6) with 20 points.

Pineville fell to host Cumberland County 65-45.

Arnett paced Pineville with 20 points. Jackson followed with eight. Biliter, Smith and Rachel Howard scored five apiece while Aylssa Howard scored two.

Kaylen Franklin and Maggie Morgan powered the 9-4 Lady Panthers with 20 points each.

The Lady Lions lost to John Hardin 55-35 to close tournament play.

Jackson tossed in 11 to lead Pineville in scoring. Arnett and Rachel Howard scored eight and seven points, respectively. Bargo-Vaughn, Biliter and Smith each added three.

Howard grabbed 10 rebounds and Arnett pulled down nine.

Sharon Tidwell, a sophomore forward, powered John Hardin (7-6) with 30 points and nine rebounds.

Logan County (13-2) claimed four wins in the tournament.

In previously unreported action, the Lady Lions were defeated by Carroll County 53-40 on Dec. 23 in the Arby’s/KFC Classic at McCreary Central.

The Lady Panthers improved to 4-7 on the year.

Jackson poured in 18 points to lead Pineville. Arnett scored 11. Smith, an eighth-grade guard, tallied seven points. Rachel Howard and Aylssa Howard each added two. Rachel Howard grabbed nine rebounds while Arnett had seven.

Pineville (4-10) was scheduled to play Barbourville (4-6) in the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions will host Whitley County on Friday before traveling to Harlan County on Monday.

Pineville is coached by Elgie Green and assisted by his wife, Debbie Hoskins-Green.