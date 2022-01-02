Pineville falls to Lynn Camp in Chain Rock Classic

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Micah Engle poured in 24 points while Gavin Allen, a senior center, scored 21 and grabbed 15 rebounds as Lynn Camp defeated Pineville 60-54 to claim the Chain Rock Classic championship last week.

The Wildcats shot 55 percent from the field (24 of 44) compared to 33 percent for the Lions (20 of 60).

Duane Sparks contributed eight points for Lynn Camp, who held a 38-22 advantage on the boards.

Senior forward Eli Thompson paced Pineville with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sawyer Thompson, a freshman guard, followed with 12 points. Dylan Honeycutt scored eight and Ashton Moser had seven.

Ashton Burns tossed in five points while Evan Biliter added four. Devon Morris had two.

Lynn Camp won all three games in the tournament, beating Floyd Central 70-59 and Middlesboro 54-42.

Pineville claimed victories over J. Frank White Academy (77-45) and Menifee County (82-61).

In other tournament action on Thursday, Floyd Central whipped Burgin 84-42 and Menifee County downed Middlesboro 70-65.

Lynn Camp (8-4) hosted McCreary Central on Tuesday. The Wildcats will play Jackson County on Saturday in the 13th Region All “A” Classic at Harlan.

Pineville (8-6) traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday. The Mountain Lions will battle Middlesboro on Saturday in the All “A” Classic.

Also on Saturday, Barbourville takes on Williamsburg and Red Bird plays Harlan.

The All “A” Classic semifinals are slated for Monday and the championship on Tuesday.