Gent leads Middlesboro to win

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Grace Gent fired in 27 points on Friday as Middlesboro rolled to a 66-34 win over Lynn Camp in the 13th Region All “A” Classic play-in game at Williamsburg.

Gent connected on seven of 12 3-pointers and hit six of eight free throws for the Lady Jackets. Senior guard Kailey Owens scored 18 on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Keevi Betts contributed eight points while Mallory James added five. Halaya Brown scored four while Charli Evans and Millie Roberts each had two.

With the victory, the 4-7 Lady Jackets advanced to play host Williamsburg (2-6). Middlesboro snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Bella Blevins led Lynn Camp, who fell to 1-13 on the season, with 11 points. Braylin Smith scored nine. Alissa Crumpler added five.

Middlesboro took a 12-4 advantage after one quarter and extended the lead to 29-9 at halftime. The Lady Jackets held a 50-21 cushion after the third period.

Also in other All “A” Classic quarterfinal action: Red Bird played Jackson County, Harlan met Oneida Baptist and Pineville faced Barbourville.

The semifinals are scheduled Thursday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The championship will be played Friday at 7.

In previous unreported action, Middlesboro fell to visiting Danville Christian on Dec. 28, 62-40.

Danville Christian improved to 9-2 on the year.

Betts, a freshman guard, paced the Lady Jackets with 13 points. James, a senior guard, scored 12.

Owens tossed in eight points and eight rebounds. Gent tallied four while Anna Myers added three.

Middlesboro shot 26 percent from the field (15 of 58).

The Lady Jackets will travel to Barbourville on Monday and entertain Wellspring Guardians (Richmond) home-school team on Tuesday.

Middlesboro visits Owsley County on Jan. 15 and opens district-play at Harlan County on Jan. 18 in a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Lady Jackets are coached by Scott Overbay.