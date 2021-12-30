Lions win two in Chain Rock Classic

Pineville placed four players in double-figure scoring on Wednesday as the Mountain Lions rolled to an 82-61 win over Menifee County in the second night of the Chain Rock Classic held at PHS.

Junior forward Evan Biliter powered the 8-5 Lions with 25 points, including four of six 3-pointers. Freshman point guard Sawyer Thompson scored 15 and had seven assists and four steals. Seniors Dylan Honeycutt and Eli Thompson each added 13 points.

The Lions also got eight points from Ashton Moser and six from Ashton Burns. Devon Morris added two points.

Pineville only committed six turnovers.

In other classic action from Wednesday, Lynn Camp defeated Middlesboro 54-42, Floyd Central rolled past Berea 82-46 and Burgin overpowered J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) 52-35.

The Wildcats jumped out on Middlesboro 15-8 after one period, led 31-13 at halftime, and 46-22 after three quarters of play. The Jackets outscored the Campers 20-8 in the fourth period.

The Mountain Lions opened tournament action on Tuesday with a 77-45 victory over J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.).

Sawyer Thompson and Biliter paced Pineville with 19 points apiece. Morris, a senior guard, scored 14 while Moser contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Honeycutt finished with five. Eli Thompson and Dakota Walters each scored four. Burns added two.

Phelps (4-6) was unable to make he trip and the Knights were able to participate instead.

Also on Tuesday, Middlesboro downed Berea 54-47, Menifee County edged Burgin 48-44 and Lynn Camp defeated Floyd Central 70-59.

No scoring information was available for the Yellow Jackets.

Pineville was scheduled to face Lynn Camp for the championship on Thursday.

The Mountain Lions will travel to Jackson County on Tuesday.

Boys All “A” Classic

Saturday, Jan. 8

Quarterfinals at Harlan

• Pineville vs. Middlesboro, 1 p.m.

• Barbourville vs. Williamsburg, 3 p.m.

• Lynn Camp vs. Jackson County, 5 p.m.

• Red Bird vs. Harlan, 7 p.m.