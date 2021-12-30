Bell County takes second in Florida tournament

The Bobcats finished second place in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic in Florida on Wednesday.

White County (Tenn.) edged Bell 55-54 in the championship game.

Tomas Paul led White County with a game-high 18 points.

Junior guard Dawson Woolum paced the Bobcats with 16 points. Senior forward Cameron Burnett scored 15. Dalton Stepp had nine and Hayden Callebs added six. Chance Belcher finished with five while Cole Hoskins collected three.

White County led 16-15 after the first quarter and 33-30 at the break. Bell trailed 41-37 entering the final period.

Woolum scored eight points in fourth as the Bobcats outscored the White 17-14.

On Tuesday, Woolum, a junior guard, fired in 28 points as Bell defeated Tullahoma (Tenn.) 63-58.

Burnett scored 15 and Stepp added 13. Callebs tossed in four. Chance Belcher scored two while Cole Hoskins had one.

The Bobcats were 18 of 36 from the field and 24 of 33 from the free-throw line.

Ryan Scott led Tullahoma with 15 points.

The Bobcats opened tournament play on Monday, thumping Gulf Breeze (Fla.) 61-45.

Burnett, a senior forward, led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Stepp followed with 10 points. Woolum tallied nine points. Belcher scored six. Callebs and Brock added three apiece while Hoskins chipped in two. McCune had one point.

Bell County (8-2) will play host to Cordia (4-3) on Monday. The Bobcats will travel to Whitley County on Thursday and South Laurel next Saturday to face the Cardinals in the Raymond Reed Classic.