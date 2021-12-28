Bell girls take third in Corbin Christmas Bash

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Lady Cats of Bell County claimed third place in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash last week in Corbin. Bell defeated Somerset 72-45 last Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Nadine Johnson hit nine of 12 shots from the field and finished with 21 points for the Lady Cats. Mataya Ausmus and Mikayla Wilder each scored 14. Ashtyn Meyers contributed 13 points.

Bell High also got six points from Lauren McGeorge and Grace Wilder added four points.

Bell County outrebounded the Lady Briar Jumpers 44-31. Johnson grabbed 13 rebounds while Nevaeh Kerns pulled down 11. Mikayla Wilder had eight.

Junior guard Kate Bruner led Somerset (6-4) with 14 points. Jaelyn Dye, a seventh-grade guard, scored 10.

Desiree Tandy, a junior forward, fired in 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Danville edged the Lady Cats 51-48.

Seniors Lara Akers and Jenna Akers scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the 6-2 Lady Admirals.

Johnson paced Bell with 15 points. Mikayla Wilder scored 11. Johnson and Wilder each had nine rebounds.

Meyers and Ausmus tossed in seven points for Lady Cats. McGeorge scored four while Haylee Mills and Kerns each added two.

Bell County opened the tournament by rolling past Grant County 58-42.

Ausmus led the Lady Cats with 20 points. Johnson and Mikayla Wilder each scored 11. Meyers added seven and Kerns had five. McGeorge finished with four points.

Bell High pulled down 39 rebounds. Mikayla Wilder grabbed 11. Johnson added seven and Kerns had six.

Corbin claimed a 67-58 win over Danville to win the Christmas Bash. Jackson County overpowered Harlan County 55-40 to claim fifth place. Grant County thrashed Leslie County 70-48 in the seventh-place game.

Bell County (5-4) is participating in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops this week.