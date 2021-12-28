Bell County sheriff announces promotions

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams has announced a number of Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies have received promotions recently.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Frank Foster and K-9 Deputy Adam Southern have both received promotions to the rank of sergeant in the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Southern graduated from Bell County High School in 2010 and has worked in law enforcement since 2013. He has been with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for three years, receiving certification from Southern Ohio Police K-9 organization to work with his K-9 partner, Chan.

Sgt. Foster is also a Bell County native, attending high school and graduating in Bell County. He began his time with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in 2019, and has also attended the Department of Criminal Justice training program.

“These men are leaders in our department, both promptly do their job, stay on top of their duties and have the respect of all the deputies and sheriff,” Williams said. “The men have done so well in serving the citizens of Bell County and have filled a much-needed void.”

Williams also recently announced Bell County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jared Smith will take over the duties of Chief Deputy for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Smith has been with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for over 10 years, beginning his service with the department in 2010. He has received Department of Criminal Justice training, and has also served on the Appalachia Narcotics Investigations team for three years. In addition, Smith has served with the Bell County Sheriff’s Sgt. and has received training at the federal level.

Williams stated he is proud to promote Smith to the position of Bell County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, and is confident Chief Deputy Smith will continue to serve the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the community with dedication.