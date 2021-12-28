Avis Jean Ellis Partin, 86

Avis Jean Ellis Partin, age 86 of Chenoa, KY, passed away Dec. 25, 2021 at the Pineville Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Avis was born on Nov. 18, 1935 to Walter and Pearl Ellis.

Avis was saved at a early age. She was a homemaker and the greatest mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She loved her family and never failed to let them know. Anyone who knew her loved her.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Hazel Partin, one grandson, Brian Elswick, one great-grandson, Austin Lankford, two brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by 7 children, sons, Michael (Pat) Partin, Tony (Tammy) Partin, Randy Partin and Leamon Partin, daughters, Gwen Vance and Teresa Elswick, daughter and caregiver, Lisa (Thomas) Murray, one sister, Goldie Head, 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Jackson and Rev. Tony Partin presiding. Music will be provided by Deborah Terry. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday at the Milford Partin Cemetery in Chenoa. Pallbearers will be Eddie Vance, Jason Partin, Nathaniel Partin, Tony Partin, Michael Partin, and Joey Davis

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Partin Family.