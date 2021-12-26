Middlesboro suffers losses in Richmond

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets participated in the Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest at Madison Central last week in Richmond.

The Lady Jackets fell to Rockcastle County, Boyle County, Lincoln County and Madison Central.

Middlesboro closed the four-day event losing to the host Lady Indians, 64-53.

Sophomore forward Bailey Hensley powered Madison Central with 19 points and eight rebounds. Nataya Strader, a freshman guard, tossed in with 13. Junior guard Chloe Freeman scored 11.

The 4-7 Lady Indians shot 51 percent from the field on 27 of 53 while Middlesboro shot 40 percent (17 of 43).

Senior guard Kailey Owens led the Lady Jackets with 15 points. Keevi Betts, a freshman guard, scored 14 and Mallory James, a senior guard, added 11. Grace Gent chipped in with six and Halaya Brown scored five. Trinity Derossett had two points.

Middlesboro dropped a hard-fought game to Lincoln County, 43-38.

Freshman guard Alexis Baldock paced the 4-6 Lady Patriots with nine points.

The Lady Jackets were led in scoring by Owens wih 12. She pulled down 10 rebounds. Betts had nine points. Gent and James each scored seven. Brown added two and Derossett had one free throw.

Sophomore guards Annabelle Tarter and Peyton Bugg poured in 15 points each as Boyle County downed Middlesboro 64-33. The Lady Rebels improved to 6-4.

Betts led the Lady Jackets with 17 points. Owens scored nine. Gent tossed in four while Millie Roberts added three.

Rockcastle County rolled to a 71-49 victory over Middlesboro. The Lady Rockets now stand at 3-5 on the season.

Owens fired in 31 points for the Lady Jackets. Gent finished with six while Brown added five.

Derossett scored four. Betts was held to three points.

Lafayette (10-1) finished the tournament at 4-0.

Middlesboro (3-6) played host to Danville Christian (8-2) on Tuesday. The Lady Jackets will take on Lynn Camp in the 13th Region All “A” Classic play-in game at Williamsburg on Friday at 1 p.m.

The Middlesboro-Lynn Camp winner will play Williamsburg in the quarterfinals beginning Jan. 3.