Lady Lions down Lynn Camp, fall to Carroll and Red Bird

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville claimed a 55-44 win over Lynn Camp but fell to Carroll County 53-40 in a pair of games in Freshman guard Ava Arnett poured in 21 points in the victory over the Lady Cats.

Pineville also got 12 points from eighth-grade guard Malley Smith and 11 points from junior guard Abigale Jackson. Rachel Howard contributed eight points while Kamryn Biliter added three.

The Lady Lions shot 35 percent on 20 of 58 from the field and were 13 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Lynn Camp was led in scoring by senior forward Braylen Smith with 16 points. Lindsey Cox, a junior guard, scored eight while Abby Made and Alissa Crumpler each added seven.

The Lady Cats shot just 27 percent from the field (17 of 63) and missed 15 of 18 free throws.

Lynn Camp outrebounded the Lady Lions 40-15. Cumpler, a junior center, grabbed 12 for the Lady Cats

No scoring information was available for the Carroll County game.

Carroll County improved its record to 4-7.

Pineville (3-7) will play Glasgow (3-5), Cumberland County, and John Hardin in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County from Monday through Wednesday.

Lynn Camp (1-10) played Harlan on Tuesday, visits Williamsburg on Wednesday before playing Middlesboro in the 13th Region All “A” Classic play-in game on Friday at Williamsburg at 1.

Lady Cardinals defeat Pineville

Senior guard Alyssa Gibson fired in 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as visiting Red Bird downed the Lady Lions 55-49 on Dec. 17.

Senior center Mackenzie Lawson scored nine points for the Lady Cardinals. Liberty Taylor and Halee Jackson added seven apiece.

Rachel Howard, an eighth-grade forward, led Pineville with 20 points and 19 rebounds. Abigail Jackson scored 15. Malley Smith and Kamryn Biliter each tossed on five. Ava Arnett added four points and nine boards.

Pineville outrebounded the Lady Cardinals 46-35.

The Lady Lions committed 20 turnovers compared to 15 for Red Bird.

The 4-4 Lady Cardinals will meet Jackson County in the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Jan. 3 at Williamsburg.