Lady golfers up their game to help local families

The Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association raised over $1,000 for its inaugural holiday gift drive.

This holiday season, members of the Ladies Golf Association hosted a gift drive for local families in need. The members donated over 50 gifts that consisted of toys, clothes, gift cards, and candy. “I was very pleased and overwhelmed by all the gifts we received,” said association member Melissa Turner. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for participating and for the gifts- it will bring joy to many families who might otherwise have missed out.”

The Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association plans on launching an annual ‘Christmas in July’ Tournament to benefit their newly established holiday initiative, with the mission to make a positive impact on the lives of local families in need and hopes to brighten the holidays for many.

The Ladies Golf Association at Middlesboro Country Club has been a long-standing tradition and was recently re-established in the spring of 2021, with the help of Jerry Shoffner, PGA Professional, and long-time Middlesboro Country Club supporter.

The Ladies Golf Association meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. from April-October at the country club. For more information, email MiddlesboroLadiesGolf@gmail.com.

Middlesboro Country Club was established in 1889 and is the oldest continuously played 9-hole golf course in the United States and is located at 155 Country Club Lane, Middlesboro, Kentucky, 40965.