Yellow Jackets fall to Cordia

Led by 20 points from freshman guard Greg Brooks, Cordia claimed an 81-65 win over Middlesboro on Saturday in the D.J. Begley Classic at Hazard.

The Lions, which led most of the game, got 18 points from senior forward Naz Welch sophomore forward Jago Robinson finished with 16 points.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by sophomore guard Caleb Grigsby’s 19 points. Sophomore center Trey King poured in 14 points.

Jay West scored eight for Middlesboro. Brayden Barnard followed with seven. Trey Kyle and Bryce Bowling each added four points, while Caleb Bogonko tossed in three. Jerimah Beck, Ashton Osborne and Richie Logan had two apiece.

Cordia grabbed an 18-16 edge after one quarter and took a halftime advantage of 39-34 into the locker room.

The Lions maintain the lead at 58-50 entering the final period.

Cordia outscored the Yellow Jackets 23-15 in the fourth quarter.

Perry Central defeated Harlan 68-57 and Hazard downed Powell County 72-54 in other classic action from Saturday.

Middlesboro (2-4) will be playing in the Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic at Danville Christian beginning Tuesday against 2-4 Trinity Christian Titans.

The classic opens with Casey County meeting Somerset Christian on Tuesday. Burgin plays Anderson County and the host Warriors will face Model.

The three-day tournament will conclude on Thursday.

Following the Christmas break, the Yellow Jackets will participate in the Chain Rock Classic at Pineville on Dec. 28. Middlesboro opens against Berea.