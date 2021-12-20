Lady Lions fall to Harlan County

Junior forward Jaylin Smith hit eight of nine shots from the field and finished with 16 points Thursday as visiting Harlan County downed Pineville 52-26.

Sophomore guard Ella Karst added 15 points for the Lady Bears. Junior forward Taylor Lunsford had seven points and seven rebounds. Paige Phillips tossed in six points while Jaylin Preston added three.

HC also got two points each from Taytum Griffin and Abbigail Fields. Kylie Jones chipped in one.

The Lady Bears outrebounded Pineville 30-20. Fields had a team-high eight.

Pineville was led in scoring by Ava Arnett, a freshman, and Rachel Howard, an eighth-grader, each poured in 11 points for the Lady Lions.

Arnette had eight boards for Pineville.

The Lady Lions shot only 30 percent (eight of 27) for the game and turned the ball over 32 times.

The Lady Bears improved to 4-3 with the victory.