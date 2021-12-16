Kiwanis Club presents check to Brooks, honors Middlesboro coach

Published 11:50 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Special to The Middlesboro News

The Wilderness Road Kiwanis Club presented a $500 check to Sheriff Bobby Brooks, second from right, at their Christmas meeting. The Club also acknowledged Coach Larry French, left, of the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets. His team won 14 consecutive games this fall before losing late in the state tournament. Also pictured are Claiborne County Detective Tim Shrout second from left and Club Vice President Vic Graves on the right.

