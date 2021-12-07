Tilmon Wayne Price, 85

Tilmon Wayne Price, age 85, Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 2, 1936 to the late Charles and Verda Williams Price. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Denise Price Adams and his brother, Bruce Douglas Price.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lynette Wilder Price; son-in-law, Ray Adams; sister-in-law, Dean Smith; chosen family of many years, Ron and Georgia Bacquet and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also left to mourn his passing are many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends.

Wayne graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1954. During his high school years, he served as manager for the football team and remained an avid Yellow Jacket fan. He was employed by the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A & P) for 42 years. If you asked what he did when he worked for A & P, he would tell you “I did it all”. He was active in his community having been a scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America, a member of Middlesboro Jaycees and current member of Middlesboro ROHO, BPOE #119 and a member of the Middlesboro Hall of Fame Committee. He and Lynette were inducted into the Hall of Fame as “Fan of the Year”. Wayne was a member of First Christian Church where he served as Deacon for several years.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at First Christian Church with Pastor Astor Simpson and Minister Dale Turner officiating. Music will be provided by Katie Stotts and Karen Green Blondell. The Family will receive friends 12 – 2 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at First Christian Church.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Wayne Price and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com