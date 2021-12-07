Kentucky sees highest COVID rate in nine weeks

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday as COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky, across the United States, and in many countries throughout the world, families must get vaccinated and boosted to stay safe over the holiday season.

“We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation. But we have more tools to stop this in its tracks than ever before,” said Gov. Beshear. “The great news is, we saw more vaccinations over this last weekend than we have seen in a long time, in every stage of the vaccination process. This is how we fight back against this virus.”

Over the past weekend alone, 45,137 Kentuckians received a booster, 15,117 received their first dose and 18,189 got fully vaccinated.

The governor encouraged Kentuckians to stay safe this holiday season by taking the following steps:

• Get a COVID-19 vaccination;

• Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster);

• Stay home and avoid gatherings if sick;

• Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted, and

• Keep gatherings small.

The Governor also outlined new guidelines for international air travel. All travelers age two and older who are returning to the U.S.:

• Must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test performed within one day of departure;

• Should get tested three to five days after return;

• Should self-isolate and get tested if they develop any symptoms, and

• All unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for seven days.

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,703,247

Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 640,061

• Dec. 4, Cases: 2,350

• Dec. 4, Deaths: 67

• Dec. 5, Cases: 1,194

• Dec. 5, Deaths: 68

Monday, Dec. 6 Update

• New Cases: 1,347

• New Deaths: 63

• Positivity Rate: 9.13%

• Hospitalizations: 1,077

• Intensive Care Admittances: 310

• On Ventilators: 168

During the week ending Dec. 5, a total of 15,936 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 8.79%.