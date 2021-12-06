Bell JROTC students honor POWs

Published 12:43 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Bell County AFJROTC conducted a 7-mile march on Saturday, Dec. 4, to honor the POWs from the Bataan Death March.

The Bataan Death March was the forcible transfer by the Imperial Japanese Army of 60,000–80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war from Saysain Point, Bagac, Bataan, and Mariveles to Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac, via San Fernando, Pampanga. Thousands of U.S. and Filipino POWs perished en route to the prison camps.

The march began at the Cumberland Gap National Park, and cadets marched westward up Cumberland Avenue toward Middlesboro ARH.

A ceremony was held at the Cumberland Gap National Park flagpole following the march.
AFJROTC cadets who completed the entire 14-mile march were awarded the Bataan Death March ribbon.

