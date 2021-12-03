Dispatcher dies in accidental shooting at Bell 911 center

At approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Bell County Sheriff”s Office about an accidental shooting at the Bell County 911 Center. Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 Harlan responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates at approximately 1 a.m., two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged fatality striking Dispatcher Kyle Garrett, 23, of Frakes. Mr. Garrett was transported to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced deceased by the Bell County Coroner.

An autopsy for Mr. Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. The case is under investigation by Det. Andy Soltess.