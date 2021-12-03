Cadle promoted to Navy Captain, O-6

U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron Cadle was promoted to Navy Captain, O-6, on July 7, 2021, at the Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida. The officer administering the oath was Commander Mario Melendez.

Capt. Cadle’s four children, Carlie, Jackson, Andrew, and Nicholas, were in attendance along with his wife Laura and his mother and father-in-law Heather and Mike Stark.

Capt. Cadle is the son of Larry and Cecile Cadle of Harrogate, Tennessee. His sister Susannah and brother Isaac also live in Harrogate.

He currently serves as the commanding officer of Naval Reserve Unit Second Fleet, Future Operations, detachment Greensboro. He has had previous reserve command tours with U.S. Fleet Forces Maritime Air Operations, Atlanta, and USFF MAO Hurlbert as well.

Capt. Cadle deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 as a Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle unit Officer in Charge. He has been a Naval reservist since 2008. Prior to that he was active-duty Navy and deployed two times between 2002 and 2005 on the US Harry S. Truman as a helicopter pilot, flying the SH-H60F in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He later flew the UH-3 helicopter as a station pilot at NAS Pensacola.

Capt. Cadle said he would like to thank his parents and family for their support when he is away from home serving our country.