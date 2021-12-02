Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to view the Frankfort Christmas Parade and the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree this Saturday, Dec. 4, on the state Capitol grounds.

To honor all of the heroes in Frankfort and across Kentucky who have been on the front lines through the pandemic, this year’s parade theme is Superhero Christmas.

The parade will honor heroes like first responders, service members, local health leaders, doctors, nurses and so many more.

“Thanks to the miracle of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, we’re thrilled to invite Kentuckians to join us as we celebrate the Christmas season in person on the Capitol grounds,” said the Governor and First Lady. “This year’s celebration is also an opportunity to say thank you to all of our front-line heroes who have stepped up time and time again throughout the pandemic to care for others. We appreciate and thank you.”

“My family and I look forward to joining the Governor, First Lady and everyone in attendance,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “Kentuckians have overcome so much. It’s a great feeling that we can be present with one another during this year’s event while spreading the spirit of Christmas.”

The outdoor parade viewing area is located behind the Capitol building in Frankfort and directly in front of the Capitol Annex at 702 Capitol Ave. To view a map of the location with event details, click here.

Those wishing to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive by 5 p.m. EST this Saturday as Capitol Avenue will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m. EST. There will be three food trucks on site – Community Que, Dueling Chopstix and The Flying Waffle – in addition to necessities such as restrooms, space heaters, picnic tables and more.

Attendees also are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater for a contest that will take place prior to the parade making its arrival on Capitol grounds. Other activities will include a station for crafting Christmas ornaments, writing greeting cards to service members in the U.S. armed forces, holiday-themed games and more.

“I am pleased to have the Christmas parade in Frankfort again and greatly appreciate the Governor bringing back the tree lighting tradition on the Capitol grounds,” said Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “The combining of these events will make the evening better than ever. I look forward to seeing our community celebrating the holidays with us.”

In partnership with parade organizers CapCity Communications, the main stage for the event also will be in the area between the Capitol and Capitol Annex buildings.

Those officially judging the more than 50 entrants for this year’s parade, as well as emcees, DJs and other designated event personnel will be onstage.

“CapCity Radio stations want to welcome everyone to the 73rd annual Frankfort Christmas Parade on Capitol Avenue,” said Christine Cartwright, general sales manager, CapCity Communications. “Superhero Christmas is the theme, to honor all of the heroes in Kentucky. Join Froggy, Passport and Pop, along with our title sponsor Commonwealth Credit Union, this Saturday.”

“We’re thrilled to once again serve as the presenting sponsor for this parade, marking three consecutive years of doing our part to help spread holiday joy in Frankfort,” said Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union. “Frankfort is our home, where our branches first opened, and we love being able to give back to the community that has given us so much.”

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. EST on High Street and will make its way up Capitol Avenue by police escort. The floats and vehicles will wrap behind the Capitol, in front of the Annex, where the Governor, First Lady and Lieutenant Governor will greet guests. Santa Claus will arrive on the final float of the parade – followed by the Governor providing a few remarks and lighting the state Christmas tree. The event is expected to conclude between 8 and 8:30 p.m. EST. The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board’s Facebook and YouTube page.