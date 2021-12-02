State police charge juvenile with terroristic threatening at school

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was contacted by Bell County High School that a possible school threat had been made by a student. Detective Jake Middleton responded to the school and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates a 16-year-old male juvenile had verbally made school threats to other students on Dec. 1. The students reported the incident to staff members at the school. The juvenile was suspended from school by the Principal on the same day as it was reported to staff.

Through Det. Middleton’s investigation, he collected evidence that lead to the arrest of the juvenile. The juvenile was located in Middlesboro due to being suspended from school. He then was transported to Bell County Court House charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree. He is being held at Breathitt County Detention Center.

KSP wants the public to be aware this was a controlled incident and no students are in any danger from this threat.

Case is under investigation by Det. Jake Middleton. Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. School Resource Officer also assisted with the investigation.