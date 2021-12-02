Bell girls win season opener in Tennessee

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County placed four players in double figures on Tuesday following a 68-42 victory at Morristown East High School in Tennessee.

Sophomore guard Nadine Johnson paced the Lady Cats with 16 points. Seniors Ashtyn Meyers and Gracie Jo Wilder each scored 15 points. Mataya Ausmus, a junior guard, added 11 points. Talyah McQueen had seven while Lauren McGeorge contributed four points.

“It was a good opening win for our basketball team,”said Bell County coach David Teague. “Anytime you can go on the road, out of state and pick up a win against a quality opponent, it’s a good night.”

Senior forward Megan Winstead led the Lady Hurricanes with 15 points. Freshman center Ella Wampler tossed in nine points.

Wilder scored six points in the opening quarter as Bell took a 16-11 advantage.

Winstead and Wampler had four points apiece in the second period as Morristown East pulled within two, 27-25 at the half.

Bell County took over in the second half outscoring the Lady Hurricanes 40-17.

Johnson fired in eight third-quarter points as the Lady Cats led 46-34 entering the fourth quarter.

Meyers scored 10 points and Ausmus added five in the final eight minutes as Bell claimed the 26-point win.

“A good win and start to the season,”said Teague. “The kids battled and played hard. We definitely have room to get better.”

Meyers became the school’s 16th Lady Cat to join the 1,000-point club at Bell High.

“A big accomplishment for Ashtyn,” said Teague. “She has been a huge part of our basketball team for the past three years, and glad to see her get to 1,000 points to start her senior year.

“That’s a big honor for any high school basketball player. I’m proud of her for it,” he added.

Bell County is scheduled to visit North Laurel on Thursday before playing host to Red Bird on Tuesday. The Lady Cats will participate in the WYMT Mountain Classic at Knott Central from Dec. 9-11.