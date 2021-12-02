Bell COVID situation has improved; Brock says county in ‘much better place’ than 45 days ago

By Elizabeth Manning

Contributing Writer

After the recent covid surge, Bell County Judge-Executive Alby Brock reports only 42 active cases. “We are in a much better place than we were 45 days ago,” Brock said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell County has had 5,987 cases. With covid vaccines and boosters on the rise, active numbers have decreased. During the most recent Covid surge, Bell County reached 944 active individual cases. Since the release of the vaccine, Judge Brock reports that 35-45 percent of Bell Countians have been vaccinated and there are 42 active individual cases.

Bell County Health Department offers Moderna, Pfizer, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as booster shots.

According to the CDC, you may choose which COVID-19 vaccine booster you receive regardless of your original vaccine choice. Boosters can be given at least six months after your Pfizer or Moderna and at least two months after your Johnson and Johnson. “We can encourage those who are not vaccinated, to get vaccinated,” Brock said.

To receive a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local health care provider or the Bell County Health Department.