Burchel Lee Saylor, 81

Burchel Lee Saylor, age 81 of Lexington, KY formally of Pineville, KY departed this life on November 24, 2021 at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY. He was born March 19, 1940 in Pineville, KY to the late Robert and Ada Brock Saylor.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Tilman Saylor.

Survivors include his children, Debbie (Tim) Douglas, Sandi (Frankie) Clark, Teresa (Alan) Abney, Hope (Ken) Hall, Destiney (Justin) Richards and Bobby (Andrew) Saylor; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Walt (Delores) Saylor of Cynthiana, KY; sister Susie Taylor of Louisville, KY; former spouses and mother of his children, Della Saylor and Dora Saylor; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with James Roark presiding; burial will follow in Pine Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, Pineville. KY with Matthew Saylor, Derek Hall, Stephen Abney, Alan Abney, Ken Hall, Tim Douglas, Frankie Clark and Andrew Moore serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 28, 2021 after 12 noon at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home until the funeral hour at 2PM. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Saylor family and ask that you keep them in your prayers.