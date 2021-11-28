Bell girls defeat Jackson County, 74-54

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

A preseason tuneup last Tuesday saw Bell County place four players in double figures at Jackson County. The Lady Cats got 17 points each from freshman guard Lauren McGeorge and senior forward Grace Wilder as Bell claimed a 74-54 win.

Junior guard Mataya Ausmus scored 16 points while sophomore guard Nadine Johnson added 10. Talyah McQueen followed with nine points. Ashtyn Meyers had three points and Haylee Mills connected two.

Bell County led 17-13 after one quarter, but trailed 35-33 after two quarters.

The Lady Cats held Jackson County to five points in the third quarter while taking a 54-40 advantage. Ausmus scored eight points for Bell.

Wilder had seven points and McGeorge added six as the Lady Cats outscored the Lady Generals 20-14 in the final period.

Jackson County was led in scoring by senior guard Natalie Carl and freshman forward Abby Gilbert with 13 points apiece. Madison Curry, Eden Lakes, and Kylee Shannon each tossed in eight. Kenady Ward added four.

Bell County, coached by David Teague, opens the season at Morristown East (Tenn.) on Tuesday. The Lady Cats will travel to North Laurel on Thursday for an early-season showdown against the Lady Jaguars.