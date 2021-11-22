Barbara “Kay” Jarrell, 75, of Newport News, Virginia passed away on November 15, 2021. Kay was a fiercely independent, hardworking, and Christian woman who deeply loved her family, including her son Todd, daughter-in-law Stacy, ex daughter-in-law Brenda Hallingstad, grandchildren Emma Wiliford, Grace Jarrell, and Taylor Jarrell, and sisters Betty Dawson and Sue Svigel. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald and son Thomas.

Kay earned her Bachelor’s of Art in Business Management from Moorehead State University and went on to work as a business office specialist at the University of Kentucky at the Middlesboro campus. She always stayed close to family and recently moved to Virginia to be closer to her son and grandchildren, whom she adored. In her spare time she loved to read and spend time with her family. Kay will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel.