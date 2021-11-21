Local high school basketball schedules released

Boys’ High School Basketball Schedules

Bell County Bobcats

Coach: Brad Sizemore

December: 2 – J. Frank White Academy, TN; 3 – Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school); 4 – 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic (vs. Mason County, at South Laurel); 7 – Berea; 10 – Red Bird; 14 – at J. Frank White Academy, TN; 17 – Harlan County; 20 – at Knox Central; 21 – at Lynn Camp; 27-30 – Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic.

January: 4 – at Red Bird; 6 – at Whitley County; 8 – at South Laurel; 11 – at Harlan County; 14 – at Corbin; 18 – Harlan; 21 – at Middlesboro; 22 – Estill County; 25 – at Oneida Baptist; 28 – Leslie County (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic); 29 – Garrard County (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic).

February: 1 – Harlan; 4 – Middlesboro; 8 – Oneida Baptist; 10 – at Clay County; 12 – at Rockcastle County; 15 – at Jackson County; 18 – Lynn Camp.

Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

Coach: Lewis Morris

December: 3 – Pineville; 7 – Barbourville; 9 – at Red Bird; 10 – at Oneida Baptist; 14 – at Harlan; 18 – D.J. Begley Classic (vs. Cordia, at Hazard); 21-23 – Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic (21 – Trinity Christian, at Danville Christian); 28-30 – Chain Rock Classic (28 – vs. Berea, at Pineville).

January: 4 – Williamsburg; 6 – at Barbourville; 8-11 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (at Harlan); 14 – Oneida Baptist; 15 – at Owsley County; 18 – at Harlan County; 21 – Bell County; 25 – Whitley County; 28 – Harlan; 29 – Burgan.

February: 1 – Jackson County; 4 – at Bell County; 7 – at Pineville; 8 – at Corbin; 11 – Harlan County; 15 – Lynn Camp; 17 – Williamsburg; 18 – Red Bird.

Pineville Mountain Lions

Coach: Brad Levy

November: 30 – Clay County.

December: 3 – at Middlesboro; 4 – 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic (vs. Model, at South Laurel); 7 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Oneida Baptist, at Harlan); 10 – Thomas Walker (VA); 11 – Wayne Bargo Classic (vs. Grace Christian Academy, TN., at Williamsburg); 14 – at Williamsburg; 17 – Red Bird; 21-23 – Battle of the Borders (21 – Hancock, TN., at Lee, VA.); 28-30 – Chain Rock Classic (28 – Burgin).

January: 4 – at Jackson County; 7-11 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (at Harlan); 14 – Harlan County; 15 – Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic (vs. Cordia, at Perry Central); 18 – at Lynn Camp; 22 – at Thomas Walker, (VA); 24 – at J. Frank White Academy (TN); 28 – Knox Central; 29 – State Farm Insurance Classic (vs. Somerset Christian Academy, at Wayne County.

February: 3 – Barbourville; 7 – Middlesboro; 10 – at Red Bird; 11 – Williamsburg; 14 – J. Frank White Academy (TN); 15 – at Whitley County.

Girls’ High School Basketball Schedules

Bell County Lady Bobcats

Coach: David Teague

November: 29 – at Morristown East (TN).

December: 2 – at North Laurel (Legacy Nissan Classic); 6-11 – WYMT Mountain Classic (at Knott Central); 10 – Red Bird; 17 – Harlan County; 20-22 – Lady Redhound Christmas Bash (20 – Grant County, at Corbin).

January: 3 – Corbin (Kenucky 2A Classic, at Knox Central); 4 – at Red Bird; 7 – at South Laurel; 11 – at Harlan County; 14 – Clay County; 18 – Harlan; 21 – at Middlesboro; 22 – Somerset; 28 – Lynn Camp (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic); 29 – Washburn, TN (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic).

February: 1 – at Harlan; 4 – Middlesboro; 7 – at Leslie County; 10 – Campbell County (TN); 12 – at Rockcastle County; 15 – Jackson County; 17 – Corbin.

Middlesboro Lady Jackets

Coach: Scott Overbay

November: 29 – Jackson County.

December: 3 – Pineville; 4 – Hazard; 9 – at Red Bird; 11 – 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge (vs. Whitley County, at South Laurel); 14 – at Harlan; 18 – Rockcastle County, 19 – Boyle County, 20 – Lincoln County Madison Central, 21 – Madison Central (Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic at Madison Central); 31 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Lynn Camp, at Williamsburg).

January: 3-7 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (at Williamsburg); 10 – at Barbourville; 11 – Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school); 15 – at Owsley County; 18 – at Harlan County; 21 – Bell County; 28 – Harlan; 29 – at Perry Central; 31 – at Clay County.

February: 4 – at Bell County; 7 – at Pineville; 11 – Harlan County; 14 – Williamsburg; 18 – Red Bird.

Pineville Lady Lions

Coach: Elgie Green

December: 3 – at Middlesboro; 4 – Jackson County; 6 – at Madison Southern; 9 – Williamsburg; 10 – Thomas Walker (VA); 13 – Clay County; 16 – Harlan County; 17 – Red Bird; 27-29 – Don Franklin Classic (27 – Glasgow; 28 – at Cumberland County; 29 – John Hardin).

January: 3-7 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (4 – vs. Barbourville, at Williamsburg); 7 – Whitley County; 10 – at Harlan County; 13 – at Corbin; 18 – Barbourville; 20 – Lynn Camp; 22 – at Thomas Walker (VA); 27 – at Jackson County; 28 – Knox Central.

February: 7 – Middlesboro; 10 – at Red Bird; 12 – Harlan; 17 – at Williamsburg.