Local high school basketball schedules released

Published 4:24 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Boys’ High School Basketball Schedules

Bell County Bobcats
Coach: Brad Sizemore
December: 2 – J. Frank White Academy, TN; 3 – Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school); 4 – 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic (vs. Mason County, at South Laurel); 7 – Berea; 10 – Red Bird; 14 – at J. Frank White Academy, TN; 17 – Harlan County; 20 – at Knox Central; 21 – at Lynn Camp; 27-30 – Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic.
January: 4 – at Red Bird; 6 – at Whitley County; 8 – at South Laurel; 11 – at Harlan County; 14 – at Corbin; 18 – Harlan; 21 – at Middlesboro; 22 – Estill County; 25 – at Oneida Baptist; 28 – Leslie County (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic); 29 – Garrard County (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic).
February: 1 – Harlan; 4 – Middlesboro; 8 – Oneida Baptist; 10 – at Clay County; 12 – at Rockcastle County; 15 – at Jackson County; 18 – Lynn Camp.

Middlesboro Yellow Jackets
Coach: Lewis Morris
December: 3 – Pineville; 7 – Barbourville; 9 – at Red Bird; 10 – at Oneida Baptist; 14 – at Harlan; 18 – D.J. Begley Classic (vs. Cordia, at Hazard); 21-23 – Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic (21 – Trinity Christian, at Danville Christian); 28-30 – Chain Rock Classic (28 – vs. Berea, at Pineville).
January: 4 – Williamsburg; 6 – at Barbourville; 8-11 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (at Harlan); 14 – Oneida Baptist; 15 – at Owsley County; 18 – at Harlan County; 21 – Bell County; 25 – Whitley County; 28 – Harlan; 29 – Burgan.
February: 1 – Jackson County; 4 – at Bell County; 7 – at Pineville; 8 – at Corbin; 11 – Harlan County; 15 – Lynn Camp; 17 – Williamsburg; 18 – Red Bird.

Pineville Mountain Lions
Coach: Brad Levy
November: 30 – Clay County.
December: 3 – at Middlesboro; 4 – 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic (vs. Model, at South Laurel); 7 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Oneida Baptist, at Harlan); 10 – Thomas Walker (VA); 11 – Wayne Bargo Classic (vs. Grace Christian Academy, TN., at Williamsburg); 14 – at Williamsburg; 17 – Red Bird; 21-23 – Battle of the Borders (21 – Hancock, TN., at Lee, VA.); 28-30 – Chain Rock Classic (28 – Burgin).
January: 4 – at Jackson County; 7-11 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (at Harlan); 14 – Harlan County; 15 – Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic (vs. Cordia, at Perry Central); 18 – at Lynn Camp; 22 – at Thomas Walker, (VA); 24 – at J. Frank White Academy (TN); 28 – Knox Central; 29 – State Farm Insurance Classic (vs. Somerset Christian Academy, at Wayne County.
February: 3 – Barbourville; 7 – Middlesboro; 10 – at Red Bird; 11 – Williamsburg; 14 – J. Frank White Academy (TN); 15 – at Whitley County.

Girls’ High School Basketball Schedules

Bell County Lady Bobcats
Coach: David Teague
November: 29 – at Morristown East (TN).
December: 2 – at North Laurel (Legacy Nissan Classic); 6-11 – WYMT Mountain Classic (at Knott Central); 10 – Red Bird; 17 – Harlan County; 20-22 – Lady Redhound Christmas Bash (20 – Grant County, at Corbin).
January: 3 – Corbin (Kenucky 2A Classic, at Knox Central); 4 – at Red Bird; 7 – at South Laurel; 11 – at Harlan County; 14 – Clay County; 18 – Harlan; 21 – at Middlesboro; 22 – Somerset; 28 – Lynn Camp (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic); 29 – Washburn, TN (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic).
February: 1 – at Harlan; 4 – Middlesboro; 7 – at Leslie County; 10 – Campbell County (TN); 12 – at Rockcastle County; 15 – Jackson County; 17 – Corbin.

Middlesboro Lady Jackets
Coach: Scott Overbay
November: 29 – Jackson County.
December: 3 – Pineville; 4 – Hazard; 9 – at Red Bird; 11 – 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge (vs. Whitley County, at South Laurel); 14 – at Harlan; 18 – Rockcastle County, 19 – Boyle County, 20 – Lincoln County Madison Central, 21 – Madison Central (Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic at Madison Central); 31 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Lynn Camp, at Williamsburg).
January: 3-7 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (at Williamsburg); 10 – at Barbourville; 11 – Wellspring Guardians (Richmond home school); 15 – at Owsley County; 18 – at Harlan County; 21 – Bell County; 28 – Harlan; 29 – at Perry Central; 31 – at Clay County.
February: 4 – at Bell County; 7 – at Pineville; 11 – Harlan County; 14 – Williamsburg; 18 – Red Bird.

Pineville Lady Lions
Coach: Elgie Green
December: 3 – at Middlesboro; 4 – Jackson County; 6 – at Madison Southern; 9 – Williamsburg; 10 – Thomas Walker (VA); 13 – Clay County; 16 – Harlan County; 17 – Red Bird; 27-29 – Don Franklin Classic (27 – Glasgow; 28 – at Cumberland County; 29 – John Hardin).
January: 3-7 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (4 – vs. Barbourville, at Williamsburg); 7 – Whitley County; 10 – at Harlan County; 13 – at Corbin; 18 – Barbourville; 20 – Lynn Camp; 22 – at Thomas Walker (VA); 27 – at Jackson County; 28 – Knox Central.
February: 7 – Middlesboro; 10 – at Red Bird; 12 – Harlan; 17 – at Williamsburg.

More News

Sheppard follows parents’ footsteps, chooses ‘dream school’ Kentucky

Cats pick up easy win over New Mexico State

Adams announces 2021 student essay, slogan contest

Cats to honor senior class in home finale against New Mexico State

Print Article
  • newsletter signup