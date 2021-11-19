Joyce Renee Martin Thompson, 68, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away in her home, November 14, 2021. She is survived by her three children, Thomas (Tommy) Thompson and his wife, Tina, Lisa Hart and her husband, Tavis, and Preston Thompson and his wife, Nicolle (Nikki). She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved dearly. Her life was dedicated to helping people in any way that she could so it should be no surprise to anyone that her dying wish be to continue to help the world by donating her body to science. Her faith was truly amazing for in the end she had no fear. She was loved by many and will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.