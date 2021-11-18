Slusher elected president of Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks

Bell County Circuit Court Clerk Colby Slusher is the 2021-2022 president of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks.

Slusher was elected by his fellow circuit clerks at the 2021 Circuit Court Clerks Spring Conference in Covington and welcomed his colleagues to their fall college in October in Louisville. The president serves for one year.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bell County as circuit court clerk and humbled to have been elected president of KACCC,” Slusher said. “The association’s number one priority is working together to ensure we serve the citizens of our respective counties with honor and integrity. Along with our partner, the Administrative Office of the Courts, we look forward to providing our citizens with innovative ways to make the court system more user-friendly and accessible.”

Circuit court clerks are constitutionally elected officials and have offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. They are responsible for managing the records of circuit and district courts. The Bell County Office of Circuit Court Clerk is located in the Farmer Helton Judicial Center at 101 W. Park Ave. in Pineville.

This is the second time Slusher has served as KACCC president. His first term was spring 2015-2016.

He succeeds Floyd County Circuit Court Clerk Douglas Ray Hall as president.

Slusher took office as Bell County circuit clerk in January 2007 at age 23, becoming the youngest elected circuit clerk in the commonwealth’s history.

He serves as the chairman for the Mainstreet Pineville Board of Directors and is a board member for Cumberland River Comprehensive Care, the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, and the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. Slusher is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Pineville.