Clifford Boyd Miracle, 81

Clifford Boyd Miracle, age 81, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Cliff was the son of the late Chester A. Miracle, Sr. and Viola Fuson Miracle of Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was born on July 26, 1940, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Cliff was a veteran of the United States Air Force. On March 23, 1974, he was united in marriage to Goldie Bernice Saylor of Pineville, Kentucky. He had a successful career as a design engineer at Michelin in Greenville, South Carolina, until he retired in 2006. In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his siblings, Edna Reynolds, Eugene Miracle, Jack Miracle, Roger Miracle, Chester A. Miracle, Jr., Don Miracle, and David Miracle. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Miracle; son, Otis S. Foltz (Marsha); granddaughter, Chelsea E. Foltz; brother, Billy Joe Miracle; special niece, Rebecca Miller; and special friends, Fran Baker, and Marianne and Christian Vaillant. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and friends that he held dear. Cliff was loved and respected by many. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenville, SC. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge. Cliff was a natural at creating and designing. His career took him from France to Canada, but he was also happy in his garage where he could often be found modifying or putting his own touch on mechanical or electrical items as well as woodworking projects. Cliff loved to play cards with Bernice for his partner with their neighbors in South Carolina. He especially enjoyed Sudoku and working puzzles. Cliff loved to sing, whether it was on the balcony of the vacation beach condo or carols at Christmas. The last song he sang was for Otis from his hospital bed. He was a wonderful husband, and he was a fun and loving “Grampy” to his only grandchild. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. Due to Covid-19, all services and visitations will be for family only. The family respectfully asks that all attendees wear a mask. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Visitation for other family members will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY, with Military honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be B. J. Brock, Tim Miracle, Clyde Miller, Blaine Durbin, Sean Simpson and Dave Morse. Honorary pallbearer will be Stevie Miracle. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. ”

Matthew 11:28