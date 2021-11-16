Earl Dean Gordon, 78

Earl Dean Gordon, age 78, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leonard and Bessie (Poore) Gordon; his brother, Leon Gordon and sisters: Delores (Sissy) Byrd and Shirlene Gordon.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rose Allen (Wolfe) Gordon; son, Robert Hardin Gordon and his wife, Jennifer (Good) Gordon; daughter, Jessica Allen (Gordon) Ramsey and her husband, Scott Ramsey; grandchildren: Chelsea Grace Gordon, Robert Grayson Gordon and Piper Amelia Ramsey; his siblings: Margaret (Hershel) Moyers, LouEdith Yeary and Rondal (Sandy) Gordon and brother-in-law, Fred Byrd as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He worked in the ceramic industry for over 40 years and traveled both domestically and internationally, but enjoyed home the most. He loved fishing, camping with his family, playing with his grandkids, working in the yard and working on his cars.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home in Middlesboro, Kentucky followed immediately by Graveside service at Middlesboro Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Gordon, Scott Ramsey, Danny Moyers, Scotty Moyers, Stephen Moyers, Kevin Gordon, Phillip Gordon and Chris Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. C.A. Moore, Mark Marsee, Mickey Marsee, Kenneth Wilson, Lloyd Poore, Estill Poore, Howard Crowe, Al Flatt and George Baldwin. The Family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Middlesboro ARH Emergency Room as well as the doctors and nurses of Tennova Medical Center Turkey Creek.

