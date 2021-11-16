Bell County reports five new COVID cases

Bell County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the county’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 5,971.

According to the Bell County Health Department, as of Monday there were 45 active COVID-19 cases in Bell County.

There were eight individuals hospitalized in the county due to the virus, ranging in age from 37 to 81 years of age. All eight of the hospitalized were non-vaccinated. There have been 93 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County. The deaths have occurred in individuals ranging in age from 23 to 88 years of age, with 6 vaccinated and 87 non-vaccinated people succumbing to the virus.

According to the state’s website at https://kentucky.gov, Gov. Andy Beshear held a memorial on Sunday, honoring the more than 10,000 Kentucky citizens who have been lost to COVID-19.

“The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID is approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined,” said Beshear. “Right now, more than 10,000 of our neighbors are gone, and their loved ones are hurting, missing them, preparing for their first or second Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.”

On Monday, the daily COVID-19 report listed726 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky along with 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. There were 719 individuals hospitalized in Kentucky due to the virus, with 191 people in ICU and 105 persons on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate on Monday was 5.73 percent.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.