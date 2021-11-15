Wanda Lee Conaway Werner, 79

Wanda Lee Conaway Werner, age 79, Middlesboro, KY passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. She was born on April 15, 1942 in Union Township, Missouri, the daughter of the late Rev. Luther Conaway and Emily Bauer Conaway. Wanda married Rev. John Allister Werner on June 15, 1963, lived in Middlesboro since 1972 and he passed away on May 7, 1978. She was a wife, mother, homemaker and CNA.

She is survived by her children: Genine Rena Werner (James) Jordan of Frankfort, KY, John Allister Werner, Jr. of Chicago, IL, Greg Allen (Beck Godsey) Werner of Irvine, KY, and Jason Edward (Jennifer Duncan) Werner of Middlesboro, KY; grandchildren: James Jordan, Jr., Emily Jordan and James Allen Werner and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Edward Noonchester officiating. Pallbearers will be James Jordan, Greg Werner, Jason Werner, James Jordan, Jr., Emily Jordan, and Shane Sexton. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends 11-1 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

