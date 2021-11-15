Guyer Richard “Rickey” Earle, 80

Guyer Richard “Rickey” Earle, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Nashville, TN. He was born on August 7, 1941 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Harry Guyer and Lucille Bishop Earle.

Rickey is survived by his sister, Jana Earle (Dale) Covington; niece, Gretchen Covington (Mike) Sanders and numerous family, cousins, and friends.

Rickey attended an adult day program in Middlesboro and after the death of his parents, he moved to Nashville to be near his sister, Jana. Rickey’s life was filled with joy. He communicated with gestures and laughter to his family and friends. He was dearly loved and he will be missed.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with William Campbell officiating. Music will be provided by Paige Campbell. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12 -2 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

