Cardinal Robbins, 92

Cardinal Robbins, age 92, Middlesboro, KY passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. He was born on June 22, 1029 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the son of the late Cal Robbins and Lauren Bell Barnett Robbins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Velma June Barnett Robbins. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his sisters: Dorise Robbins Good and Bertie Robbins Olear; special nephew, Tim (Freda) Barnett; several nephews and nieces and a host of family and friends.

After serving his Country, he came home to begin his career with Pepsi and as a dental hygienist. After many years of volunteering at the Cumberland Gap National Park, many friendships were made that he cherished so dearly like special friends of Tommy Sue and Sarah.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Graveside service will follow in Good Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 – 2 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

