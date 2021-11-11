Dorothy Carolyn Wintsch Bays, 94
Published 8:10 am Thursday, November 11, 2021
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Carolyn Wintsch Bays, age 94, formerly of Rose Hill, VA announce her passing at the Middlesboro Nursing Home and Rehab on November 9, 2021. Carolyn was born on August 13, 1927 in Munfordville, KY near the Green River. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waco Denham Bays, Jr. She is survived by her children: Waco Denham Bays III, Richard Bays (special friend Patricia Parkey) and Jill Bays (Joel) Purfill; 2 grandsons, Mark Bays (Misty) and Denham Bays, plus 3 great grandsons, Hayden, Logan & Aven Bays. Carolyn was a WW II UK Cadet Nurse, a lover of work, travel, books, animals, music, especially Elvis , but most of all her family.
