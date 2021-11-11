Dorothy Carolyn Wintsch Bays, 94

It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Carolyn Wintsch Bays, age 94, formerly of Rose Hill, VA announce her passing at the Middlesboro Nursing Home and Rehab on November 9, 2021. Carolyn was born on August 13, 1927 in Munfordville, KY near the Green River. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waco Denham Bays, Jr. She is survived by her children: Waco Denham Bays III, Richard Bays (special friend Patricia Parkey) and Jill Bays (Joel) Purfill; 2 grandsons, Mark Bays (Misty) and Denham Bays, plus 3 great grandsons, Hayden, Logan & Aven Bays. Carolyn was a WW II UK Cadet Nurse, a lover of work, travel, books, animals, music, especially Elvis , but most of all her family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the resident fund of Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab. We will always hold her memory and her fierce determination in our hearts.

Graveside service will be Saturday November 13, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Hubbard Springs Christian Church Cemetery with Rev. Kim Collingsworth officiating. Pallbearers: Waco Bays, Denham Bays, Richard Bays, Mark Bays, Joel Purtill and Edward Rowlett. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffey-fh.com for the Bays family.